The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria chooses Ashland over her family and Victor declares war

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal family drama is taken to a whole new level on the hit CBS soap opera.

A shocking decision throws the Newman clan into further chaos and draws a line in the sand that changes everything. There’s a lot at stake as the family prepares for a new battle with one of their own, while another uses the opportunity to his advantage.

The root of the problem for the Newman family is, of course, Ashland (Robert Newman). Not everyone is on the same page regarding the Lock-Ness monster.

Victoria and Ashland reunite

One preview video for Y&R revealed Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wants to give her marriage to Ashland a second chance. The latest promo video for the hit daytime drama gives more insight into their reunion and the fallout of Victoria’s choice.

A reunion with Victoria is something Ashland claims he’s been dreaming of because he’s desperate to be with his wife. Ashland insisted that his love for Victoria altered his initial plans for Victor (Eric Braeden) and his family.

All of Ashland’s pleas payoff because Victoria finally tells Ashland what he wants to hear. Victoria wants to be with him too.

One has to wonder, though, if the Victoria and Ashland reunion is for real or if Victoria has an ulterior motive.

Victor can’t hide true feelings

Things go pretty much as expected when Victoria fills her family in on her decision to get back together with Ashland.

Victoria professes that Ashland’s the perfect man for her, as Nick (Joshua Morrow) looks on in disgust and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) sits there quietly. The news sends Victor into a heated rage as he makes it crystal clear that Victoria is making a huge mistake.

The situation goes from bad to worse, with Victoria ultimately telling her father goodbye.

Later the mustache declares war on Ashland again. The two men have been feuding for months, so a war is nothing new, but neither one of them will back down.

Victor visits Ashland at his hotel, revealing he has no intentions of simply letting Victoria and Ashland reunite. It’s a safe bet this turns into yet another must-see showdown.

That’s not all that’s going down in Genoa City this week either. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Jack (Peter Bergman) makes a decision about his relationship with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Diane (Susan Walters) plays a big part in his decision.

