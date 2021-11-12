The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Abby’s missing, Victor crushes Billy, and Ashland helps Lily

Backed in a corner, Billy makes a desperate move to stop Victor. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal it’s more of the same on the hit CBS daytime drama.

Two pivotal storylines have been front and center on Y&R throughout November sweeps so far. That doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon as jaw-dropping twists emerge that will leave fans talking for weeks.

Billy and Lily are down but not out

The war between Victor (Eric Braeden), Adam (Mark Grossman), and Billy (Jason Thompson) comes to a head next week. Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) get a harsh reality check after discovering Jesse (Jamison James) was playing them.

With ChanceCom in dire straits, friction between Lily and Billy hits an all-time high. A desperate Billy is determined to redeem himself, resulting in Billy taking a huge gamble that could cost him everything.

While Billy makes yet another dangerous choice, Ashland (Richard Burgi) helps Lily when he gives her some unsolicited advice. The question remains — is Ashland talking about business or encouraging Lily to cut Billy Boy loose?

Victor and Adam celebrate crushing Billy. Adam adds joy to his happiness when he gets under Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) skin. The detective senses Adam is up to no good but just can’t prove it yet.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Abby goes missing

When he’s not relishing in destroying Billy, Victor focuses on Abby (Melissa Ordway). Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Victor grow more worried about Abby’s mental state, especially when it comes to her decision-making.

In a shocking twist, Abby asks Devon (Bryton James) to take care of baby Dominic for a while. Devon happily agrees, but the decision sets Mariah (Camryn Grimes) off. After all, she did offer to move back into the Chancellor mansion to help with Dominic.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is there to give Devon a helping hand, while Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) turns to Noah (Rory Gibson) for help with Mariah. The situation prompts Noah to come clean with Mariah about his personal life and what happened in London.

By the end of the week, Abby freaks out her family and Devon with a distress call before she goes missing. Victor and Devon lead the search to find Abby before it’s too late.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) try to fight their chemistry. They are determined just to be friends, but an intense moment will force them to realize their true feelings for each other.

It’s another roller coaster ride of a week on the soap opera! Who’s ready?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.