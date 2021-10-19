Is Joshua Morrow leaving The Young and the Restless?

There’s a lot of buzz that after nearly three decades on Y&R, Joshua and Nick are exiting the canvas. Pic credit: CBS

The possibility of Joshua Morrow leaving The Young and the Restless has fans in an uproar over the CBS show losing yet another talented veteran actor.

Y&R has come under fire for the treatment of some of their legendary cast, who have been with the show for decades. Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Jack (Peter Bergman), and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are used frequently in storylines.

However, Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), and Christine (Lauralee Bell) are used as props for other storylines. Let’s not even get started on Paul (Doug Davidson), who’s been MIA for years. Doug has confirmed he’s done with the CBS soap opera.

So, with all that being said, it’s easy to see why Y&R fans would be worried about Joshua’s future on the show as Nick Newman.

Is Joshua Morrow leaving Y&R?

The rumor mill started swirling this summer when the hit daytime drama aired an episode titled Nick Says Goodbye.

Now it seems the speculation has once again started to run rampant, especially as the fate of Phyllis and Nick’s relationship hangs in the balance. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the couple makes a decision about their romance this week.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Nick has undoubtedly been down on his luck lately. Besides his relationship woes with Phyllis, Nick is on the outs with his sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and father. The character, though, always finds a way to land on his feet.

There is good news for Y&R fans. Despite all the rumors and Nick’s troubles, Joshua is on leaving the hit CBS soap opera. The actor has not expressed any interest in exiting the canvas, and the writers appear to be taking Nick in a new direction.

Perhaps a direction that involves a rekindled romance with Sharon (Sharon Case) or Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) when she returns.

Joshua loves playing Nick on The Young and the Restless

In 1994, Joshua debuted as Nick Newman and has been bringing the character to life ever since.

The actor admitted that ahead of his 25th anniversary on Y&R in 2018, Joshua had decided he had done everything he could with Nick. However, the writers pitched Nick’s dark revenge story against Victor, and Joshua was instantly re-energized.

In an interview with Soaps In Depth earlier this year, Joshua expressed how happy he was that he decided to stay on the daytime drama.

“You kind of go, ‘Is that normal?’ I wanted to be an actor because I wanted to play a lot of different people and be creative. But I love my job. I skip to work!” he shared with the magazine.

Well, there you have it, The Young and the Restless fans. Joshua Morrow is not leaving the hit CBS daytime drama. The rumor mill can keep buzzing, but Nick and Joshua are here to stay as of now.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.