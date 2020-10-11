The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea shocks Billy, Devon wants answers and Chance is worried

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS daytime drama tease unexpected demands and a fear of the past ruining the present.
Life in Genoa City has been turbulent, to say the least. The hit soap opera is certainly focused on the drama, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.
Several storylines are in full force, featuring nothing but lies, backstabbing, secrets, and revenge. It is the kind of juicy entertainment that keeps fans glued to their television screens.
Based on the latest Y&R preview video, next week is no exception. The footage is short and sweet but is filled with shocking moments that leave fans wanting more.
What is Chelsea up to?
Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) makes a demand Billy (Jason Thompson) never saw coming. She requests to spend time with Johnny.
Fans will recall that Chelsea is the little boy’s biological mother, but Victoria (Amelia Heinle) adopted him after Chelsea’s parental rights were terminated. It was all part of a prenatal agreement to allow Victoria and Billy to raise Johnny while ensuring Chelsea would still be in the boy’s life in some capacity.
The demand to see Johnny comes out of left field. Billy and Victoria should be very concerned with Chelsea’s sudden interest in their son.
Could Chelsea be gearing up to fight for custody of Johnny as revenge against Billy and Victoria for exposing Adam (Mark Grossman)?
Devon and Chance need answers
A meeting with Paul (Doug Davidson) has Chance (Donny Boaz) worried the offer for him to join the police department is being rescinded. Y&R spoilers indicate Paul is digging into what went down in Vegas, which is not good for Chance or Adam.
Paul has put a lot of faith and trust in Chance. The detective won’t take too kindly to Chance harboring such a troubling secret.
Speaking of secrets, Devon (Bryton James) knows there is something Elena (Brytni Sarpy) is keeping from him. Devon turns to Nate (Sean Dominic) for answers. He point-blank asks if Nate knows what is up with Elena.
Elena and Nate having sex is a bombshell just waiting to be revealed. However, it would be surprising if Nate told Devon the truth.
November sweeps are right around the corner. The fallout of Nate and Elena sleeping together is the good stuff soap operas love to hold onto until sweeps months.
Then again, maybe the CBS daytime drama has something competently different planned for Nate, Elena, and Devon in November.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.