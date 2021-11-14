The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashland takes legal action, Billy threatens Adam, and Lily’s desperation

Lily and Billy prepare for the fight of their lives professionally and personally. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera reveal one couple has been outwitted, leaving them in a fight that rips through Genoa City.

Battle lines have been drawn, shots have been fired, and now the repercussions will leave one company in ruins. Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) are left picking up the pieces after the latest shot fired by Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor (Eric Braeden).

The fallout of ChanceCom publishing the expose on Ashland (Richard Burgi) stealing Camilla Rhodes’ fortune will devastate Billy and Lily professionally and personally.

Lily panics

In the latest Y&R promo video, Billy finally puts the pieces together. Billy admits to Lily that Adam told him they were coming after ChanceCom.

The revelation that Jesse (Jamison Jones) played them sends Lily into a desperate panic. Normally the levelheaded one, Lily makes it clear to Billy they need to do everything they can to defend themselves.

Ashland gloats to Adam

While relishing in their win, Ashland admits to Adam that he almost feels bad for kicking Billy when he’s down almost. The sentiment doesn’t last too long because the media mogul makes another move to destroy Lily and Billy.

Yep, the next phase in destroying ChanceCom is Ashland taking legal action. Lily informs Billy that Ashland is suing them for libel, adding another nail to their coffin.

Another promo video for the hit CBS soap opera features Adam gloating to Victor and praising Jesse for a performance well done. Their plan has formed perfectly, leaving Adam, Ashland, and Victor celebrating their success in destroying Billy boy.

Billy is coming after Adam

Never one to walk away from a fight, Billy prepares to take on Adam and Victor. After learning that Ashland has taken legal action against them, Billy calls Adam to let him know the war is far from over.

Adam places Billy on speakerphone so Ashland can listen as Billy declares, “the gloves are off.” In true Newman fashion, Adam is not fazed by Billy’s latest remarks, but maybe he should be.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy takes a drastic gamble to stop Victor and Adam. They also reveal that Ashland offers Lily a little bit of unsolicited advice.

It’s safe to say that both of those moves are not going to end well. One thing is for sure, though. The Billy, Victor, and Adam war is far from over.

What do you think of this storyline? Do you like it, or are you ready for it to be over?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.