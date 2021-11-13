The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lauren questions Jack and Adam gloats over Billy victory

Adam and Victor thank Jesse for his help in taking down Billy. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the good people of Genoa City are facing tough times, except for one father and son duo.

Heartache, lingering feelings, and a victory dance are the name of the game on the hit CBS daytime drama. As two pivotal storylines take a couple of shocking twists, another one plays out exactly how Y&R fans have predicted for months.

Adam and Victor celebrate crushing Billy

After a couple of weeks of strategic plotting, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman) relish taking down Billy (Jason Thompson). The truth about how Ashland (Richard Burgi) stole Camilla Rhodes’ fortune was splashed all over ChanceCom.

Thanks to the help of Jesse (Jamison Jones) playing Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil), Adam and Victor managed to crush the competition. In the latest preview video dropped by CBS, Adam gloats over their win and praises Jesse for his part in it.

Victor and Adam’s plan went off without a hitch because Jesse did an impressive job in his role. Billy fell for Jesse’s story hook, line, and sinker.

There’s no question Billy has been outwitted by the two men he hates the most.

Lauren pressures Jack about Phyllis

Jack (Peter Bergman) gets more than he bargained for when meeting Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). The past few weeks, Jack has been struggling with his feelings for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Now that Phyllis is single again, Lauren puts Jack on the spot regarding the fiery redhead. Lauren wants to know if Jack can be objective when it comes to Phyllis. It’s an honest question, but one Jack will certainly struggle to answer.

Abby shocks Devon

It’s been a roller coaster ride of emotions for Abby (Melissa Ordway) since the news Chance (Conner Floyd) was presumed dead broke.

Devon (Bryton James) recently voiced his concern for Dominic to Abby. Although his words didn’t seem to register too much with Abby at the time, it turns out Abby heard what her friend was saying.

Abby shows up on Devon’s doorstep, pleading with him to take Dominic until she can get her head straight. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Devon are stunned at Abby’s request. Devon will no doubt agree because it was his idea in the first place.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Abby ends up missing by the end of next week. Abby sends a distress call, prompting Victor and Devon to team up to find her. At least when Abby finds herself in trouble, baby Dominic will be in good hands.

What do you think about Y&R’s latest storylines?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.