The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashland meets Diane, Nate interrupts, and Michael has news

Ashland and Diane meet in the park on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that two outsiders may work together.

There is plenty of friction in Genoa City, and right now, it seems the only truly happy couple is Teriah. After all, they did just tie the knot.

So much is happening next week on Y&R, and here’s what viewers can expect.

Nate runs into Imani and Amanda

As Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) are dining together, Nate (Sean Dominic) shows up.

He gets the vibe something is off between the women, and he’s not wrong. The look on Imani’s face says it all; however, Amanda lets him know they received some news, and it wasn’t good.

Will he buy what they are trying to sell?

Michael has news for Victor

Taking down Ashland (Robert Newman) is the top priority for Victor (Eric Braeden). He wants him out of Genoa City and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) life for good.

Michael (Christian Le Blanc) informs Victor he has something on Ashland that might be enough to get him to leave town.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Spoilers teased that Victor would find Ashland’s Achilles heel, and it looks like that is exactly what happens.

Don’t get too excited, though. Victor will issue a threat, but it doesn’t seem like Victoria’s husband is too worried about what his father-in-law says.

Could Ashland and Diane work together?

In the preview video for The Young and the Restless, Ashland runs into Diane (Susan Walters) at the park.

The two chat and he is surprised to learn she is Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) mother. He mentions they have more in common than just a bad day.

With Victor after him and Diane having no friends in Genoa City, these two could be a match made in heaven.

Ashland is focused on sticking around town, and he still wants to be a part of his “son’s” life. Kyle is denying that, but with the help of Diane, he might be able to sweet-talk her son. He is always thinking ahead, and this makes perfect sense.

With the final days of May sweeps ready to roll out, The Young and the Restless isn’t done quite yet.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama and plotting are missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.