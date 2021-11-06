The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam makes Lily an offer and Abby’s determined to search for Chance

Lily isn’t prepared for what Adam has to say to her on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal desperate times call for desperate measures as a few fan favorites face challenging decisions.

November sweeps are here! That means the hit CBS soap opera isn’t pulling any punches with a couple of crucial storylines. The desire for revenge and answers will be the name of the game for the good people of Genoa City.

Adam stuns Lily with his arrogance

The latest Y&R preview video shows Adam (Mark Grossman) chatting with Lily (Christel Khalil). There’s no love lost between these two, especially since Adam and Victor (Eric Braeden) are determined to destroy Billy (Jason Thompson) and ChanceCom.

Lily wants to broker peace between the Newman men and Billy to prevent the war from wreaking more havoc on all their lives. Plus, she obviously wants to keep ChanceCom from becoming collateral damage.

The last thing that Lily expected when she dropped by Newman Media to talk to Adam was for him to offer her a job. However, that’s what happens when Adam won’t negotiate a peace treaty with Lily.

Abby wants to go to Spain

There’s no question Chance’s (Donny Boaz) presumed death has taken a toll on Abby (Melissa Ordway). She refuses to believe that her husband is dead simply because his wedding ring was found.

Abby continues to spiral out of control as she tells Christine (Lauralee Bell) that she knows where the safe house is and is headed to Spain. The look on Christine’s face is priceless as Abby makes it clear she will stop at nothing to find out what happened to Chance.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Devon (Bryton James) ruffles Abby’s feathers with his concern for Dominic. Based on the preview video, it’s easy to see why Devon is worried.

Amanda worries Sutton won’t pay for his crimes

After taking the stand in Sutton’s (Jack Landron) trial, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) can’t help but wonder if her grandfather will pay for killing her father.

The legal eagle point-blank asks Michael (Christian LeBlanc) if he thinks Sutton is one step closer to being convicted. Amanda has been through the wringer, thanks to Sutton. He even tried to persuade Amanda that testifying wasn’t the right thing to do. She needs justice.

Will Amanda get her wish that Sutton will pay for his crimes? Will Lily take Adam’s job offer? Will Abby really go to Spain to find Chance?

Those questions and oh so much more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama!

