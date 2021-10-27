Chance’s future remains uncertain, but Abby refuses to give up on her husband. Pic credit: CBS

Is Chance returning to Y&R? That’s the question The Young and the Restless fans are asking after it appears the character has been presumed dead in a bombing while working undercover.

The last time Chance (then Donny Boaz) was seen was last winter. Chance left to participate in a top-secret mission and has been MIA ever since.

Donny revealed his contract was not renewed due to budget cut reasons. At the time, Chance was written out of the CBS soap opera. Donny shared he was told the character would not be recast.

However, the latest storyline development has Y&R fans wondering if the stage is being set for Chance to come back.

Is Chance returning to The Young and the Restless?

All signs point to Chance returning to Y&R at some point. If the CBS daytime drama was not ready to recast the character, having Chance die off-screen was the only way to move Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) storyline forward.

The Young and the Restless viewers already find it hard to believe Chance would have stayed away throughout the surrogacy story. Not only was Mariah (Camryn Grimes) kidnapped while being a surrogate for Chance and Abby, but baby Dominic was born a few months ago.

Having Abby suffer through the loss of her husband and deal with life as a single mother allows the writers to move her past Chance. In true soap opera fashion, what will likely happen is Abby will fall in love with someone else. Perhaps Devon (Bryton James), since she has been leaning on him so much.

The moment Abby finds love again, the writers will for sure bring back Chance to disrupt her life and cause drama. That means Y&R fans will have to wait quite a while for the character to be back on screen.

Who is Chance on The Young and the Restless?

Since Chance has been gone so long, it’s also time for a little fresher on the character. Chance is the son of Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) and Phillip Chancellor III (Thom Bierdz).

The character was born in 1988. In 2009, The Young and the Restless aged the character bringing him back as an adult. Chance has left and returned many times since the character was aged with various storylines. It always seemed like the writers weren’t sure what to do with him until the latest stint.

Chance returned in 2019 with a connection to Adam (Mark Grossman). Chance fell in love with Abby, and they were married last winter. The wedding bonded three core Genoa City families, The Abbotts, The Newmans, and The Chancellors.

Abby and Chance’s desire to have a baby was the perfect way to kick off their marriage until the character was suddenly written out.

Do you want Chance to return to Y&R?

