The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Devon’s angry side and more Victor, Adam, and Billy drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama tease frustration, grief, revenge, and payback.

It’s more of the same on the daytime drama as two pivotal storylines continue to unfold. While new elements are added to each one, the writers are gearing up to give Y&R viewers several jaw-dropping moments before November sweeps end.

Devon loses his cool

Even keel Devon (Bryton James) shows his angry side as his frustration over Chance’s (Donny Boaz) death mounts. Devon loses his temper due to his worry over Abby (Melissa Ordway) and baby Dominic.

Despite his anger, Devon tries to keep his cool around Abby. However, trouble arises when Devon expresses his concern for Dominic’s well-being. Abby continues to spiral out of control, so his worry is not unfounded.

Speaking of Abby, she reaches out to Nick (Joshua Morrow) for help. Plus, a grieving Nina (Tricia Cast) struggles to accept that her son is dead and leans on her good friend Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Devon’s anger causes Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to worry about her man as she prepares to take the stand to testify in Sutton’s (Jack Landron) trial. Amanda wants to be there for Devon, but she’s also determined to bring down her grandfather.

Chaos erupts in the war between Victor, Adam and Billy

Thanks to Jesse Gaines (Jamison Jones), Billy (Jason Thompson) thinks he has the upper hand against Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman). Billy makes a vengeful move that will catch Adam off guard.

Could it be that Billy has figured out Jesse was setting him up, per Adam and Victor’s orders?

Whatever the case, Victor and Adam are left trying to put all the puzzle pieces together to figure out Billy’s plan. They receive a strange message that has them pondering what to do next.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) gets involved in the drama, too, when he interrogates Billy. The cop gets riled up about Adam, but something makes Rey do a 180 regarding his thinking about Billy and Adam.

Meanwhile, Lily (Christel Khalil) demands answers from Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She won’t believe that Victoria has washed her hands of the situation.

All the tension and fighting take a toll on Billy and Lily’s relationship. Lily is getting tired of all the mind games that Billy loves to play with the Newman men.

Other Genoa City tidbits

It’s not all about Chance, Victor, Billy, and Adam next week.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) can’t stop worrying about all the chaos surrounding her family. Over with Mariah (Camryn Grimes), she pressures Noah (Rory Gibson) to spill the tea about his time in London, especially his love life.

Plus, Jack (Peter Bergman) decides to keep his distance from Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) amid her breakup from Nick, while Sally (Courtney Hope) taunts Phyllis over her newly single status.

So much to look forward to next week on the hit CBS soap opera!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.