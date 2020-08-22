The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam gets flashbacks, Skyle talks, and Phyllis gathers the ladies

The Young and the Restless is planning a big week next week. There will be surprises and chilling memories on the horizon.

As the Newmans deal with a crisis at hand, Skyle is working on a reconciliation. Things in Genoa City aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

Adam’s memories

Another week is going to be plagued with Adam’s (Mark Grossman) drama. The murder of AJ Montalvo is still at the front of his brain. Despite no memories of what happened as a child, Adam is determined to walk himself through what happened.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) wants to help her man, but at what cost? Next week on The Young and the Restless, he will start having flashbacks. She is concerned about what he is dealing with, but what will she do about it?

The situation between Adam and Sharon (Sharon Case) has the potential for problems. Will things between them heat up as they work together? Is a Shadam reunion on the horizon?