The Golden Bachelorette’s Guy Gansert to appear on General Hospital

Two worlds are colliding on ABC.

After appearing on the debut installment of The Golden Bachelorette and trying to win Joan Vassos’ heart, Guy Gansert is dipping his toes into the acting world.

Guy will appear on ABC’s General Hospital next week, appearing in scenes with some of daytime’s finest.

From The Golden Bachelorette mansion to Port Charles, viewers are excited to see Guy’s debut on the soap.

On Wednesday, viewers will see the former ER doctor in Port Charles, though he won’t be wearing scrubs. Instead, he will play a wildlife journalist named Geoffrey.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Guy’s one-day appearance on General Hospital.

Guy Gansert steps into Port Charles

After commenting to one of The Golden Bachelorette producers about wanting a chance to be on “such a well-respected long-running series,” Guy Gansert got his wish.

The Golden Bachelorette runner-up used to watch General Hospital in high school, so this was something special for him.

PEOPLE was given an exclusive look at Guy’s day in Port Charles and the character he will play.

Guy told the publication, “Within a couple of weeks, I received an email Zoom invitation with [executive producer] Frank Valentini and [Vice President, Production & Administration, ABC Daytime, Disney ABC Television Group] Dominick Nuzzi. After a 30-minute Zoom interview, they loved the idea of a real ER doctor who made it to the final two of The Golden Bachelorette. A month later, I received an offer to be on a small one-day episode.”

He will share scenes with Maura West (Ava) and Cynthia Watros (Nina). Although this is only a one-off appearance, Guy hopes it will become more.

Guy Gansert talks about General Hospital behind the scenes

While in the mansion of The Golden Bachelorette, Guy Gansert revealed that friendships had formed.

He suspects those men will cheer him on despite it being only a one-off appearance on General Hospital.

However, if Guy has it his way, he would make a return trip to Port Charles if given the chance. He said, “Before I went on the show, I was happy just to have one chance to see what it is like behind the scenes. Now, I had so much fun, and I feel like I could take being comfortable in front of a camera to a more relaxed and excellent level. GH, just give me one more chance!”

Honestly, Nina could use another love interest, and we think Guy as Geoffrey would be the perfect fit!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.