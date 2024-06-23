The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Tom’s Poppy connection and Hope’s confusion

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that there’s more to the bombshells that were dropped on viewers.

Cliffhanger Friday had watchers up in arms after Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) returned from Paris at the very last minute. Hope (Annika Noelle) was reunited with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), which made her day.

Tom (Clint Howard) is working for Deacon (Sean Kanan) at Il Giardino, and his little run-in with Poppy (Romy Park) had viewers struggling to figure out what their connection could be.

With July sweeps beginning next week, The Bold and the Beautiful pulled out all the stops to ensure fans tune in to see what happens next.

While Friday’s bombshells were startling, there is much more to come.

Here’s what to expect this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Poppy and Tom?

When Tom was introduced on The Bold and the Beautiful, he was a homeless man on the street who helped lead Deacon and Finn (Tanner Novlan) to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

He had no clear connections to anyone in Los Angeles—or at least none that we knew of.

After his run-in with Poppy and Bill (Don Diamont), his focus shifts from trying to warn Deacon about Sheila’s past.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video teases that Poppy receives an unwelcome visitor at Bill’s home. Tom shows up with pizza but isn’t there to deliver food.

Something sinister is happening with these two. Speculation was that he had a hand in something Poppy did. Could they have concocted a way to ensure Bill would turn out to be Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) dad? Better yet, could he be Luna’s father?

What are your thoughts on Tom?

Hope reels

Thomas returning home was a welcome surprise for Hope. She has struggled to regulate herself after Thomas took off with Douglas when she wouldn’t accept his proposal.

With him back, they should be able to pick up where they left off, right?

Wrong.

There is a wedding in the future, but it’s not a Thope event. Thomas is engaged to Paris (Diamond White). Yes, that Paris.

Hope is stunned to learn what transpired while Thomas and Douglas were away, and we were a bit, too. Paris hasn’t been mentioned in months, and now she is engaged to the Forrester heir?

It’s like the Twilight Zone on the CBS soap right now.

What do you think Hope will do with the information that Thomas is engaged?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.