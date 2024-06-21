The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas’ engagement and Poppy’s problem

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that more surprises are coming.

With the summer heating up, some developments have been happening among the Forresters and Logans.

There’s also the new development that Luna (Lisa Yamada) is Bill’s (Don Diamont) daughter—but there is likely more to the story after Friday’s episode teased that Poppy (Romy Park) recognized Tom (Clint Howard).

Hope (Annika Noelle) is dealing with Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) return and the upcoming surprise The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will get.

Things on-screen will kick up a notch as new storylines emerge.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Thomas’ surprise

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Friday cliffhanger shared Hope being reunited with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Thomas. It was brief, but there is much more to come.

Spoilers tease Thomas returned to town with a surprise — and it’s a surprise engagement. At the same time, that isn’t entirely shocking, especially since Hope has her sights on Finn (Tanner Novlan), who is interesting.

Paris (Diamond White) is the one Thomas plans to marry. That’s right, that Paris. Her name hasn’t been mentioned in months, and she seemingly disappeared, as many other characters have done.

We imagine Hope won’t take things well, which makes things even juicier, especially given her recent behavior.

What is the connection between Poppy and Tom?

When Tom spilled water at Bill and Poppy’s table at Il Giardino, something happened when the busser and Li’s (Namoni Matsuda) sister locked eyes.

Spoilers tease that next week, the two will meet at Bill’s home, and she isn’t happy to see him.

The connection between the two seems odd, especially given he was a homeless man on the street before helping Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Finn find Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

While he attempts to warn Deacon about Sheila, he better watch his steps carefully. She will not stand for the negative talk, but how far is she willing to go?

Something is off with Poppy and the new life she is living. Katie (Heather Tom) is already on high alert with her, and it seems she has every right to after the interaction with Tom.

What will their connection be?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.