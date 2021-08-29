The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila will take Jack down with her

Sheila is taking Jack down with her on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) isn’t done wreaking havoc in the Forrester family.

There is much more to come, especially after the villain was dragged out of the beach house and denied the time she wanted with her grandson.

Rejection isn’t something that Sheila can deal with, especially knowing her son is now married into the family she hates so much. Giving her an inch in the door will now cost everyone so much more than they bargained for.

Steffy throws Finn out

After learning of the betrayal her husband has levied against her, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) isn’t ready to move forward. She asks Finn (Tanner Novlan) to leave.

Not only is Steffy livid about the situation, but when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) catches wind of what happens, his fury will rage as well.

They were very clear about Sheila and what she did to their family when she barged in at the wedding reception. There was no mistaking their wishes, and this is one of the biggest betrayals.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video sees a furious Steffy confronting Finn, and spoilers for this week reveal that she will ask him to leave the house. Steffy doesn’t play around when it comes to her kids.

Sheila threatens to sink Jack

Now that The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know Jack (Ted King) is Finn’s biological father, it is only a matter of time before the Forresters learn the truth.

Sheila is furious that she didn’t get what she wants where Finn and Hayes are concerned. Jack agreed to help her when she levied the truth against him, but now that they have effectively blown up their son’s marriage, his guilt is apparent.

That doesn’t matter, though. Sheila insists that he help her, and if he doesn’t, she will reveal that he cheated on his wife with her, and Finn is their love child. Li (Naomi Matsuda) doesn’t know anything about this, and when she finds out, it will likely devastate her.

This isn’t something that will blow over. Sheila is in town, and she isn’t going anywhere. What happens remains to be seen, but the truth about Jack and Finn will certainly come out. The repercussions may change the lives of everyone involved, and it won’t be for the better.

