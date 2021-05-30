The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam’s arrested for murder

Liam finds himself in more trouble than he expected thanks to Bill. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal fans are in for a lot more of the Spencer men fighting about spontaneous decisions that will disrupt their lives.

Yes, life as a Spencer has been anything but easy lately. Father and son continue to disagree over how to handle a deadly situation. Times up, though, for Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill (Don Diamont) as Deputy Chief Baker (Dan Martin) realizes they are both lying.

Deputy Chief Baker takes action in an attempt to get to the bottom of what really went down the night Vinny (Joe LoCicero) died.

Liam behind bars

Although Bill races to stop Liam from confessing his part in Vinny’s death., Liam moves forward with his plan to come clean. Even as Bill reminds him, all evidence of an accident was destroyed.

Thanks to his father, any sign Liam didn’t hit Vinny on purpose has been wiped clean. The lack of evidence prompts Deputy Chief Baker to spill he doesn’t buy Liam’s accident story.

Liam is arrested on murder charges, while Bill attempts to do damage control to save his son. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Deputy Chief Baker loses his patience with the Spencer men, who are clearly covering for each other.

Hope takes on Bill

Once Liam is behind bars, Hope (Annika Noelle) heads straight for Bill to blast him over his actions.

Hope lays into her father-in-law for letting Liam end up in jail. The angry woman screams at Bill that Liam is only in trouble because of what Bill did. If Bill hadn’t chosen to cover up the accident, then Liam wouldn’t be in as much trouble.

Bill was only trying to protect his son, but as fans know, his plan has backfired. Hope’s not the only one who lays into Bill for his actions.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) has been subspinous of his father and brother for weeks. He knows Liam and Bill are keeping something from him, which will cause another father and son showdown.

Other exciting B&B spoilers fans have to look forward to include Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan), learning if they are having a baby boy or girl. The couple has been off-canvas for a few weeks while Jacqueline was on maternity leave.

The timing shouldn’t go unnoticed by fans. Steffy and Finn resurfacing on the hit CBS soap opera just as Liam confesses to killing Vinny, that is no coincidence. The writers obviously have something big planned for the soon-to-be parents in the hot-button story.

What do you think about the Liam, Bill, and Vinny storyline?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS