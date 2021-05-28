The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam confesses, Bill panics, and Steffy baby news

Bill fights to keep Liam out of prison. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease a father and son face off as actions have life-altering consequences.

Yes, it’s more the same on the daytime drama with Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bill (Don Diamont) at odds over Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) death. The Zoe (Kiara Barnes), Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), and Quinn (Rena Sofer) story is placed on the backburner as a new story unfolds.

Steffy and Finn are back

After a couple of months of being off the canvas, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are back onscreen. Jacqueline’s maternity leave is over, so fans should expect Finn and Steffy to be drawn into the Vinny story too.

There is some good news for Steffy and Finn before the turmoil takes over their lives. The soon-to-be parents learn the sex of their baby. They share the news with their family, as the Forresters enjoy a happy moment that no doubt won’t last long.

The Spencer family in shambles

Bill races to stop Liam from confessing but little does he know Liam pulls out all the stops to keep Bill from interfering. Liam knows coming clean is the right thing to do regardless of the consequences.

Although his father is against Liam telling the truth, Hope (Annika Noelle) fully supports her husband’s decision. Hope even offers him her full forgiveness for all of Liam’s past mistakes. It’s a pivotal moment for the couple.

Deputy Chief Baker (Dan Martin) places Liam under arrest, despite believing that Liam isn’t telling the whole truth. See, Liam confesses his part in the crime but does not mention Bill at all.

After standing by Liam, Hope has a heated fight with Bill. Hope blames Bill for Liam’s latest crisis and breaking up her family.

The talk hits home with Bill, who informs Deputy Chief Baker that he’s responsible for Vinny’s death. The Deputy Chief loses patience with Liam and Bill demanding answers, which he doesn’t get just yet.

Meanwhile, Liam will sit in jail as Deputy Chief Baker tries to find out the truth.

Hope will lean on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) in her time of need. Brooke goes all protective mama bear on Bill for destroying Hope and Liam’s happiness.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will do his own digging into Vinny’s death. However, he intends to prove Liam ad Bill are guilty.

The story surrounding Vinny’s death is far from over. There will be several twists and turns before the truth comes out on the daytime drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.