Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos Days of our Lives General Hospital The Bold and Beautiful The Young and the Restless
Spoilers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope makes a choice and Zoe confronts Shauna


Scott Clifton and Annika Noelle as Liam and Hope.
Liam told Hope his truth and now she must decide what to do. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease it is more of the same where Lope is concerned.

Viewers saw the pair holed up in the cabin as they spent the night together to reconnect without the kids. Unfortunately, the happy and in love vibe didn’t last long.

Confessions and decisions are the name of the game this week, and the CBS soap is pulling out all the stops as May sweeps come to an end.

Liam confesses to Hope

After trying to prevent his guilt from getting the best of him for weeks, Liam (Scott Clifton) had a moment of weakness and told Hope (Annika Noelle) about Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) death.

monsterscriticsreality

752 1,407

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who has the TRUTHFUL story every time, after all? Meeeeeeee!” ...

View

May 21

4 4
Open
“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who has the TRUTHFUL story every time, after all? Meeeeeeee!” wrote Stephanie Davison in denying the allegations made against her and her company Skin Envy.⁠ 🥴 ⁠ It appears Stephanie is in legal trouble for reportedly spreading misinformation about her skincare products and their effects on COVID-19.⁠ ⁠ But Stephanie is doing more than just denying the allegations made against her ... she’s even putting money on it. 💰Details of her bounty and of the cease and desist letter at our #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠ (📸: TLC)⁠ ---------⁠ #90dayfiance #90dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #stephaniedavison #hotwater #legaldrama #bizarro #skinenvy #covidclaims #ceaseanddesist #realitytvnews #realitytvlegaldrama #tv #explorepage ⁠

“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who has the TRUTHFUL story every time, after all? Meeeeeeee!” wrote Stephanie Davison in denying the allegations made against her and her company Skin Envy.⁠ 🥴

It appears Stephanie is in legal trouble for reportedly spreading misinformation about her skincare products and their effects on COVID-19.⁠

But Stephanie is doing more than just denying the allegations made against her ... she’s even putting money on it. 💰Details of her bounty and of the cease and desist letter at our #linkinbio.⁠

(📸: TLC)⁠
---------⁠
#90dayfiance #90dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #stephaniedavison #hotwater #legaldrama #bizarro #skinenvy #covidclaims #ceaseanddesist #realitytvnews #realitytvlegaldrama #tv #explorepage ⁠ ...

4 4

Bill (Don Diamont) will be less than impressed to learn that his son spilled the beans to his wife. The couple will visit him, and when he issues an ultimatum, will Hope agree to keep quiet?

She pressed and pressed Liam, demanding answers. Secrets between them have caused nothing but damage, and he felt like he had no choice but to unburden himself.

Love The Bold and the Beautiful as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Look for Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to finally be clued in on the big secret. He hasn’t been a focal point on The Bold and the Beautiful, but that may change with his involvement in knowing what Liam and his father did.

Carter and Shauna face questions

Shauna (Denise Richards) put herself in the line of fire for Quinn (Rena Sofer) when Zoe (Kiara Barnes) saw the jacket that she noticed at Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) place when she walked in on him.

Now, Zoe has questions for Shauna. Will she be able to settle the model’s curiosity, or will she further trip herself up and lead her right to Quinn?

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has questions for Carter about Shauna. Remember, he was married to the blonde for a hot minute. He may also be suspicious about the story because he knows his friends better than that, and Shauna wouldn’t be his first choice.

While all of that happens, Quinn and Carter will have to learn to coexist at Forrester as they hold their attraction at bay. They will likely end up between the sheets together again, which could lead to plenty more drama. After all, Zoe is set to exit the show as Kiara Barnes heads to primetime, so something big has to send her off.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x