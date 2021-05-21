The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope makes a choice and Zoe confronts Shauna

Liam told Hope his truth and now she must decide what to do. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease it is more of the same where Lope is concerned.

Viewers saw the pair holed up in the cabin as they spent the night together to reconnect without the kids. Unfortunately, the happy and in love vibe didn’t last long.

Confessions and decisions are the name of the game this week, and the CBS soap is pulling out all the stops as May sweeps come to an end.

Liam confesses to Hope

After trying to prevent his guilt from getting the best of him for weeks, Liam (Scott Clifton) had a moment of weakness and told Hope (Annika Noelle) about Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) death.

Bill (Don Diamont) will be less than impressed to learn that his son spilled the beans to his wife. The couple will visit him, and when he issues an ultimatum, will Hope agree to keep quiet?

She pressed and pressed Liam, demanding answers. Secrets between them have caused nothing but damage, and he felt like he had no choice but to unburden himself.

Look for Wyatt (Darin Brooks) to finally be clued in on the big secret. He hasn’t been a focal point on The Bold and the Beautiful, but that may change with his involvement in knowing what Liam and his father did.

Carter and Shauna face questions

Shauna (Denise Richards) put herself in the line of fire for Quinn (Rena Sofer) when Zoe (Kiara Barnes) saw the jacket that she noticed at Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) place when she walked in on him.

Now, Zoe has questions for Shauna. Will she be able to settle the model’s curiosity, or will she further trip herself up and lead her right to Quinn?

Meanwhile, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has questions for Carter about Shauna. Remember, he was married to the blonde for a hot minute. He may also be suspicious about the story because he knows his friends better than that, and Shauna wouldn’t be his first choice.

While all of that happens, Quinn and Carter will have to learn to coexist at Forrester as they hold their attraction at bay. They will likely end up between the sheets together again, which could lead to plenty more drama. After all, Zoe is set to exit the show as Kiara Barnes heads to primetime, so something big has to send her off.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.