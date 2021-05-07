The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Carter and Quinn struggle with their secret

Quinn and Carter are the hot topic this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that there may be a break from the murder investigation as the focus becomes all about Quarter and the new romance brewing.

After realizing what happened between them, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will face plenty of awkward moments, scheming, and other goodies that will keep viewers on their toes.

Eric makes a decision about his marriage

Quinn has been feeling unloved as of late. Eric (John McCook) is still upset with her over the part she played in splitting up Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and his marriage to Shauna (Denise Richards).

She even attempted to win him over with a sexy nightgown, but he turned her down. Following the rejection, she spills her guts to Carter while attempting to get him to give Zoe (Kiara Barnes) another chance.

Next week, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric will make a firm decision where Quinn is concerned. Will he want to continue the marriage, or will it be the end of the road for Mrs. Eric Forrester?

Based on other clues, he may want to give things another try. After all, Quinn sleeping with Carter wasn’t a coincidence for the writers.

Shauna steps up for Quinn

Despite Quinn’s harsh words for Shauna when she believed she moved in on Eric, the two have been able to rekindle their friendship, and Shauna vows to keep her best friend’s secret.

That promise will be put to the test next week when Quinn and Carter have difficulty keeping what happened between them a secret. When she fears her BFF is in danger of being caught, the blonde beauty springs into action. What will Shauna do to ensure Quinn remains unscathed?

By the end of the week, Quarter makes a pact to keep their tryst a secret. Does that mean that Queric is reuniting? It’s possible, especially if Shauna is working overtime to ensure Quinn isn’t found out.

When you throw Zoe into the mix, things get more complicated. She wants to know who the new woman in Carter’s life is and asks plenty of questions. Throw in Brooke and Ridge, warning Zoe about Quinn, and the suspicion heightens. Will she be the one to bust the couple?

Be sure to tune in all next week to see how this goes down.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.