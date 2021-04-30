The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Liam and Thomas are suspects and Zoe returns Quinn’s favor

Detective Baker has plenty of questions next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week promise more of the same is coming.

Despite it being the first week of May sweeps, the storylines remain unchanged.

Who killed Vinny (Joe LoCicero) is still the biggest question on everyone’s mind, and as his memorial approaches, the suspect list shortens. Also, the Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) friendship once again takes center stage.

Thomas and Liam remain prime suspects

As the detectives continue to work on Vinny’s case, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Liam (Scott Clifton) remain the two with the most motive. Each of them was affected because of the paternity swap, but they are missing the fact that Finn (Tanner Novlan) also had the same reason to want Vinny dead.

After the memorial, Thomas’s grief display will have the detectives wondering whether it was guilt or remorse. He becomes more suspect, but don’t worry, daddy swoops in to make sure his son isn’t blamed for this crime. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is there to rescue him again, and this time, his faith in him isn’t wrong.

Meanwhile, Liam’s guilt is going to get the best of him for a minute. The haunting of Vinny messes him up, but then, it appears he can move on. Hope (Annika Noelle) allowing him to move back in changes things, and for a minute, everything looks bright for the future.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t last long. When Liam is confronted about Vinny’s death once again, will Bill (Don Diamont) be able to ensure his son stays quiet? Not only is Liam’s life on the line, but he is also because of the strings he pulled to cover up the crime.

Zoe and Quinn

To try and return the favor of friendship to Quinn, Zoe will talk to Eric (John McCook) on her behalf. The writing is on the wall here, but he will listen to what the model says. It may fall on deaf ears, though, as it appears he has moved on from the marriage.

It is clear that The Bold and the Beautiful writers are pushing toward a Quinn and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) romance. They are both hurting from their respective relationships, and those feelings are pushing them together.

Kiara Barnes is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful to pursue her primetime career, which leaves an opening for a new woman for Carter. Quinn is the perfect person, or is she? This could get complicated, but it is the ideal romance to bring about in true May sweeps fashion.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.