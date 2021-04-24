The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope wants answers from Liam

Hope wants honesty from Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a spiraling Liam (Scott Clifton) will be a huge part of next week’s episodes.

He can’t keep it together for anything, and with the possibility of reconciling with Hope (Annika Noelle) on the table, he will continue to panic and act suspiciously.

If The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know anything, it’s that Liam is in a terrible place. Not only has he seen Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) ghost, but he has also been tripping over himself like a fumbling fool.

Hope wants honesty

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Liam is looking sad and messy. He is on his way to moving back into the cabin to rebuild his family, but now, he is hiding the secret of what happened to Vinny.

Bill (Don Diamont) did pull off an elaborate coverup, and if his son would just keep his mouth closed, things could be easier for them both. And, when he gets interrupted to be interrogated while spending time with Katie (Heather Tom), expect him to act up.

Meanwhile, Hope confronts Liam about being honest with her. She knows something is up with him. He tried to tell her everything at Forrester, but Bill stopped that. Now, she has Liam one on one with her, and she asks the tough questions.

Will his desperation to repair his family cause him to spiral downhill further?

When will the truth come out?

As May sweeps creeps up, there is a lot of speculation about how long the coverup storyline will play out.

A Hope and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) pairing was teased. The writers even went so far as to mention he spent time with Beth too. This may continue to be in the works, especially with Liam’s fate hanging in the balance.

The detectives are closing in on their list of suspects, with Bill being on their list. Liam, who had the most issues with Vinny messing up his life, was also discussed.

Keep in mind, Bill and Liam’s actions haven’t gone unnoticed by Wyatt (Darin Brooks). He is going to poke around this coming week, which includes commenting on the car. That is going to light a fire under Bill, and Wyatt won’t know what to do.

Be sure to tune in to see if Liam cracks under the pressure of Hope’s demands.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.