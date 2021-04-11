The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope questions Vinny’s demise

Liam is consumed by guilt on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is gearing up for a challenging storyline.

As Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) body was identified by Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle), there is more to come.

It’s going to be a whodunnit on the show, and maybe even for viewers, as fans are questioning whether Vinny was injured before being run over.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Liam’s guilt continues

Things aren’t going well for Bill (Don Diamont) as Liam (Scott Clifton) continues to spiral.

The guilt is gnawing at him as he believes he will have to pay for killing Vinny. Bill decided to play the helpful father’s role by initiating a coverup, which doesn’t sit well with his son.

They are going to go back and forth, with Liam spiraling as things become more intense. He knows that things will unravel and that Bill couldn’t have possibly made sure all of the evidence was handled, and he may be right.

Love The Bold and the Beautiful as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Detectives will be paying a visit to Forrester Creations, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. What will they find out when they are there?

Thomas and Hope

After being there for Thomas when he identified Vinny’s body, Hope will question the circumstances of his demise.

When she suggests someone may have murdered him, he seems surprised. Viewers have speculated that Vinny’s death may have been initiated before Liam hit him, and that is why he was on the road in the first place.

Could Hope’s questions lead to her husband’s downfall? It is possible, but at this point, Bill is looking like the culprit any way it is spun.

There is also speculation that this situation will bring Thomas and Hope together. With Liam not being honest with his wife about what happened and blowing her off for lunch, there is a lot to discuss.

Deceit isn’t something she can easily forgive, and now, Thomas has been giving her the stability that she needs. He wants more than anything to be with her, and as they grow closer, things begin to change.

Vinny wanted to bring Thomas and Hope together, and in a very twisted and strange way, his death may do just that. Unfortunately, his life was the sacrifice.

Thomas will feel guilty for the last encounter he had with Vinny, and Hope will comfort him. As things play out, there will be twists and turns no one saw coming.

Be sure to tune in to make sure not a moment of the tangled web of lies is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.