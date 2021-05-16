The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope wants answers from Liam

Hope is concerned about Liam. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week reveal there will be plenty of tension when it comes to Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton).

Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) death is still being investigated. Liam fully believes he is the one who killed him, but that isn’t the consensus some viewers have. Either way, he hit him, and Bill (Don Diamont) covered the whole thing up, including getting rid of his car.

Now, things are about to get even more complicated as it appears Liam may break under pressure as Hope questions him about his actions.

Bill tries to talk Liam down

Ever the logical father, Bill is there when Liam begins to grow concerned about the secret and wants to tell his wife.

In The Bold and the Beautiful video for this week, Liam is shown saying, “I killed a man” while talking to someone. It is likely Bill, but it may be Wyatt (Darin Brooks) who will start asking many questions about why his dad and brother are acting strange.

During a phone call with Bill, he tells his son, again, that he cannot tell Hope. As Liam spirals with guilt, he will have to make a hard choice that will affect the rest of his life.

Hope wants answers

As they move toward rebuilding their family and trust, Hope wants to know why Liam is acting so strange. He should be on top of the world now that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is having Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) baby, not his.

He is living back at the cabin, but he can’t get it together. Liam is emotional about everything, and Hope just doesn’t understand. She will push the issue, and when she does, he comes close to spilling the beans.

When Liam tells her he is trying not to involve her, the alarm bells go wild. The concern on his face is apparent, but it is also clear that he may not be able to hold his secret in much longer.

Soon, Steffy and Finn should appear back on screen, which will help change up the storyline. For now, though, viewers are going to be watching as Hope questions a blubbering Liam about his behavior and Bill tries to keep his son from spilling all of the details to his wife.

Be sure to tune in all next week to watch it all play out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.