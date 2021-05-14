The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Thomas confronts Bill, Wyatt intervenes

Hope’s concern grows next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal it is back to the Vinny Walker (Joe LoCicero) storyline taking center stage.

It has been a few episodes since viewers had to watch Liam (Scott Clifton) mope around while grappling with whether to tell the truth about hitting Vinny or keep quiet to save his family.

He just moved back into the cabin, and remaining with Hope (Annika Noelle) is of the utmost importance. Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will be sniffing around, and while he doesn’t have it all figured out, he will stumble onto something.

Thomas confronts Bill

There is speculation that Bill (Don Diamont) may be behind the brutal rundown of Vinny. Thomas will start asking questions, which, in turn, will lead to an argument.

After all, Bill did have the motive to want Vinny gone after he blew up Liam’s life. That isn’t exactly how things played out, but it is sure how things look to a distraught Thomas.

What tipped him off to start asking questions, though? Thomas’ suspicions are heightened, and now, he won’t be able to let anything go.

Bill and Wyatt get into it

As Bill deals with the accusations Thomas hurls at him, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will attempt to get things to calm down. He isn’t sure what’s happening, but the last few times he has seen his dad and Liam together, he could sense something was off.

Look for Wyatt to badger Bill and for him to go off. The constant barrage of questions won’t go over well, and Dollar Bill will be ready to explode.

Lope

With their marriage their priority, Liam will be working hard to make sure things go smoothly at home. Hope isn’t dumb, though. She is going to push harder than ever to get him to open up to her.

As she continues to worry about her husband, the two will enjoy a night together. They reconnect, but she still isn’t sure what is going on with him. His worries about losing his family have her suspicions piqued, but with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) out of the picture and building a family with Finn (Tanner Novlan), she isn’t what’s on his mind.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out if Liam will crack under pressure and if Wyatt or Thomas find out what role Bill played in the death of Vinny Walker.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.