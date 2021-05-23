The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Quinn ends her fling with Carter

Quinn cuts Carter loose in an attempt to keep their affair a secret. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal secrets and lies have a way of coming out.

May sweeps is winding down, which means fans are in store for one wild ride. The daytime drama will give an unexpected twist in a story that’s far from over.

Quinn fears her affair with Carter will be exposed

There’s no denying the physical attraction between Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor). The sexual chemistry has landed both of them in a steamy affair that will cost them dearly if ever discovered.

Quinn fears her secret trysts with Carter will be found out by her husband Eric (John McCook) or Carter’s ex-fiancé, Zoe (Kiara Barnes). Lucky for Quinn, she has her good pal Shauna (Denise Richards) to talk to repeatedly about the affair.

In the B&B preview video, Shauna reassures Quinn her secret is safe. As fans know, Shauna let Zoe believe she was sleeping with Carter to deflect attention from Quinn.

Shauna, Carter, and Quinn are the only ones who know about the affair, but it might not stay like that for long.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has questions for Shauna and Carter about their fling. Ridge knows both of them very well and doesn’t believe their story quite as easily as Zoe did.

Will Ridge be the one to discover that Carter and Shauna are lying?

Quinn ends her fling with Carter

Hiding their attraction becomes more challenging for Carter and Quinn while working together at Forrester Creations. Carter doesn’t help the situation by remarking to Quinn that he gets the feeling she can’t be alone with him.

The stress of it all is too much for Quinn. She barges into Carter’s office to inform him whatever they had is over. They are in the middle of discussing their feelings and attraction when Zoe walks in on them.

Zoe notices the tension between them. She immediately asks what’s going on with Quinn and Carter. It’s another close call for the secret lovers.

The writers are setting the stage for Zoe to leave town in a dramatic fashion. Fans know Kiara has exited the CBS daytime drama after being cast in the Fantasy Island reboot.

Is it really over for Quinn and Carter, or will they fall back into bed together again?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.