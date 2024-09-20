The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Taylor’s bombshell and a Spencer reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that a shocking revelation sends the Forresters and Logans into a tailspin.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is back in Los Angeles to stay (for now), and after she spilled her feelings to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), we suspect she doesn’t have much longer to live.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is focused on keeping tabs on Hope (Annika Noelle) and doing her bidding with Finn (Tanner Novlan), but she is happy about a possible friendship with Taylor.

After she learned what Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) said to Hope about her line and staying away from Finn, Brooke isn’t happy.

With less than two months before November sweeps, it’s time to get the ball rolling.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Taylor’s bombshell

After Taylor revealed she was dying to Li (Naomi Matsuda) in Friday’s episode, the bombshell sets off a chain of events.

Her actions over the last few weeks make sense now. She returned to Los Angeles to spend time with Steffy and the kids before she got too sick to be around them.

Taylor’s determination to make peace with Brooke and ensure Ridge’s happiness was a shocker. He’s always been her person, and with her confession that he was the love of her life, we assumed another love triangle would come.

However, that’s not the case.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Li grapples with the news she received about Taylor’s health and whether she should tell Steffy and Finn. It’s a fine line between being a doctor and divulging health information, but since she isn’t treating Taylor, there is more wiggle room.

A Katie and Bill reunion?

It looks like The Bold and the Beautiful writers are setting up a reunion for Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont).

With Will (Crew Morrow) back home, it is important to Katie that he has a relationship with his father. He doesn’t have the best opinion of his dad after what he did to his mom, and after wanting them to reunite for years, he may have had a change of heart.

Will Katie take a leap of faith and reunite with Bill? She still loves him and wants what’s best for him.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.