The Bold and the Beautiful casts Luna’s replacement

The Bold and the Beautiful introduced Luna (Lisa Yamada) as the leading lady for the younger generation on the hit CBS soap.

She was the perfect fit, with RJ (Joshua Hoffman) and Zende (Delon de Metz) interested in her. Luna chose RJ, but as we later learned, also orchestrated the night with Zende.

Now that she has been arrested and is presumably done filming for the foreseeable future, The Bold and the Beautiful had to add someone new to step into the young adult scene.

A casting call went out for someone who could replace Luna, and it appears the CBS soap has found an actress to step into the unknown role. TV Insider reported that it will be a contract role.

This leaves plenty of questions about when the actress will debut and how she will fit into the current dynamic.

Here’s what things will look like on The Bold and the Beautiful.

What will happen to Luna?

After her arrest, Luna hasn’t been seen on-screen at all.

We assumed she went to the black hole where characters go without explanation until the show is ready to use them again.

There was no conversation between RJ and Luna, which was odd.

However, there is hope that, down the road, she may pop back up.

What will the new actress bring to The Bold and the Beautiful?

The casting call asked for a “leading lady…any mixed ethnicity, fashionable, poised, beautiful, confident, playful, energetic, and assertive.”

It seems they want someone in their late teens or early 20s for the role, which would make her Luna’s replacement.

We suspect she will come as a part of the fashion world and likely be romantically linked to RJ or Zende.

What storyline could bring her in, though?

Perhaps she will have something to do with Il Giardino. The Bold and the Beautiful writers have put Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) on the back burner, but we think they could stir up a bit more trouble if given the opportunity.

TV Insider reported the casting call under the name “Brittany,” so it will be interesting to see what the character will actually be called when she debuts.

There are reports the actress has already been hired, and we can’t help but wonder who they’ve chosen for the role. Will it be someone who has worked in daytime before or another newcomer getting their start?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.