The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Quinn begs Paris and Thomas is surprised

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a lot more of the same two stories will be shared next week. With a huge secret ready to be exposed and a crime revealed, plenty of action is on the way for the people of Los Angeles.

Lies are mounting, and more people are getting wind of what happened between Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn (Rena Sofer). As the news spreads, the countdown to the truth being exposed begins.

Steffy visits Liam

There is no denying the connection between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton). They are drawn to each other, and even though she is moving on with Finn (Tanner Novlan), the draw to her ex is there.

She has mixed feelings about his role in Vinny’s (Joe LoCicero) death. Checking on him in jail has brought all of the feelings and makes Steffy emotional. That isn’t surprising because their connection has always been intense.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is going to get a request from Liam. Presumably, it’s about taking care of Hope (Annika Noelle) and Beth. It makes sense because Hope is raising Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), and Thomas will be around to help out.

Of course, this will cause some tension where Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are concerned. She doesn’t trust his son, and despite his attempts to get his wife to be on his side, it looks like it hasn’t happened yet.

Paris is asked to keep quiet

After Paris (Diamond White) overheard Shauna (Denise Richards) and Quinn talking, she learns the truth. Eric’s (John McCook) wife is the one who slept with Carter, not the blonde who everyone believes did.

Quinn will panic when she learns that Paris is in the know. This will have repercussions, most likely leading to the reveal that will let all of Forrester know that Eric’s wife had an affair and that her best friend took the fall for her.

When Carter catches wind of what happened, he will join the women in trying to pressure Paris to keep quiet. She wants her sister to be happy, and now that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is wearing the engagement ring again, she may be swayed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.