The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Paris overhears Shauna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that this week will be filled with more of the saga between Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Everything was supposed to be put to bed when Shauna (Denise Richards) took the fall for her BFF, but it looks like she isn’t willing to remain in the line of fire.

Will their secret tryst be outed to the entire Forrester team after someone overhears the friends talking about it?

Shauna wants out of the lie

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Shauna will need to answer Flo (Katrina Bowden). When she gets word her mom is the one who was with Carter, and she has plenty of questions.

That’s likely what prompts Shauna to tell Quinn she doesn’t want to keep the secret any longer. She isn’t going to lie to her daughter, which means Flo will be in on the secret as well. When too many people know the truth, it is likely to come out sooner than the holders would like.

While the friends hash out what they intend to do, Paris (Diamond White) needs some help. When she talks to the office and overhears what they are saying, she is shocked.

Shauna tries to keep Paris quiet

As the situation gets worse, Shauna will attempt to keep Paris quiet. Quinn’s marriage is her top priority, and if the secret gets out, everyone who partook in the lie will be busted.

Paris took a lot off Zoe (Kiara Barnes) when she first came to town, but now, she isn’t going to let anyone else do wrong by her. Their relationship has evolved, and she wants the best for her sister.

Meanwhile, Carter will have re-proposed to Zoe. Things seem to be on the right track, but what Paris hears changes all of that. Will she decide to come clean about Carter’s affair with Quinn? If so, how will that affect his standing within Forrester? Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) think of him as family.

It will be a task for Shauna to convince Paris to keep quiet, but she is up for the task. Quinn is important to her, and despite their disagreements on things, they always show up to be there and protect the other.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.