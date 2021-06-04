The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Flo confronts Shauna and Paris gets a clue

Will Quinn and Carter’s secret be exposed? Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week promise that one of the major secrets being held is on the verge of being revealed. It may be the lead-in to one character’s exit from Los Angeles.

That, coupled with Liam’s (Scott Clifton) arrest, will dominate The Bold and the Beautiful episodes next week. A lot of action is coming viewers’ way, and it might kick off even more intense storylines than the ones that have played out.

Flo confronts Shauna

After Shauna (Denise Richards) stood up for Quinn (Rena Sofer) when Zoe (Kiara Barnes) recognized the jacket, she is about to get the third degree from her daughter.

News has spread through Forrester that Shauna is the one Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has been seeing. Quinn has too much to lose when it comes to her marriage with Eric (John McCook). Her chemistry with the Forrester lawyer is off the charts, but they both decided to go with what Shauna did and hope for the best.

When Flo (Katrina Bowden) gets wind of what her mother did, she will have plenty of questions. Their relationship is close, and not knowing who her mother was seeing has the newly-engaged blonde puzzled.

Shauna may come clean with her daughter. After all, Flo told her about the baby swap situation. The one complication is Wyatt (Darin Brooks), though. She will want to be honest with her future husband.

Will this spell trouble?

Paris gets suspicious

Now that Paris (Diamond White) is acquainted with how Forrester runs and rebuilt her relationship with Zoe, she is in full protective sister mode.

Not only did she call out Shauna this week, but she also has her ears listening to everything that is happening at work. She wants to make sure Carter stays true to Zoe.

That won’t last long as The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Paris hears or sees something that has her questioning what she believes to be true. Will this cause her to do some investigating?

All of this is likely leading up to Zoe leaving Forrester for good. The actress got a primetime gig and will be exiting the CBS soap sometime this summer. It doesn’t appear the role will be recast, which means something will be the catalyst to her exit.

To find out what happens, be sure to tune in all next week.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.