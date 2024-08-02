The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Katie warns Bill and Poppy reassures Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that family dynamics are the name of the game.

The addition of Poppy (Romy Park) and Luna (Lisa Yamada) to the Spencer family hasn’t sat well with Katie (Heather Tom), and it seems Will (Crew Morrow) feels the same.

Something is off with the connection to Tom’s (Clint Howard) and Hollis’ (Hollis W. Chambers) deaths, and several questions are swirling.

Meanwhile, Bridge is attempting a reunification while in Monte Carlo to promote Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) line at Forrester. Hope (Annika Noelle) is pleased that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is stuck in Los Angeles, allowing her mom and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) some alone time.

Family dynamics are in shambles across the board, and it seems that only deepens as the week progresses.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Poppy assures Luna that being a Spencer is her future

After finding Tom’s backpack and the letters he wrote to Poppy over the years, Luna understandably has questions.

How did Tom’s backpack get there, and why does Poppy have it?

After jumping to conclusions, Luna is reassured that he is not her father. Poppy somehow smooths things over with her daughter, emphasizing their future is as Spencers, and the past is the past.

While that may be enough for Luna, it isn’t enough for viewers.

Katie warns Bill about his life

Katie doesn’t back down on her concern regarding Poppy’s intentions.

With the digging she did, Katie placed Tom as a performer at the music festival Bill and Poppy attended all those years ago.

With Will home and uncomfortable, the mama bear steps up her game. Something is off about Bill’s new family, and she isn’t willing to let him or her son get hurt.

We don’t expect Bill to react well, as he was already enraged at how Will stormed out and didn’t immediately accept his new sister and her mom.

Brooke’s Bedroom returns

Monte Carlo is the place to be next week as Brooke and Ridge spend time together and promote the return of Brooke’s Bedroom.

Brooke will be the model for the lingerie line, and she announces the return while standing at the podium.

Expect romance from Bridge, as that’s precisely what Hope wanted for her mom as they went to do Forrester’s business.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.