The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon causes friction for Bridge

Brooke finds herself wedged between Ridge and Deacon. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a love triangle might be in the works.

November sweeps wrap up this week, and the fallout of them will continue through winter.

With the return of Deacon (Sean Kanan), things in Los Angeles are about to get complicated.

Brooke and Deacon spend time together

To honor Hope’s (Annika Noelle) desire to know her father and have him present, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will spend time with Deacon.

The two have a sordid past, but the spark between them is undeniable. When Deacon tells Brooke that he remembers what they had and asks if she does, it looks like something might still be there with them.

Hope would love nothing more than to have her parents together, but that isn’t likely to happen. Having Deacon and Brooke get along, though, that’s a more attainable goal.

Ridge gets heated

The Bridge marriage has taken plenty of hits over the years, but Brooke and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) always find their way back to each other. Most recently, she cheated on him with Bill (Don Diamont). Ridge then took up with Shauna (Denise Richards) but has since reconciled with his wife.

Now, Deacon is back in their lives, and Ridge may feel a little secure. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Deacon causes issues between Bridge. He knows that putting strain on their marriage could cause Brooke to sway his way, and Deacon is using that to his advantage.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Ridge is seen venting to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about Deacon and his involvement with Brooke and Hope. She can’t believe anyone would trust him, and Ridge agrees. Little do they know, though, that there’s a chance he could cause a lot of damage to the Forresters.

The love between Bridge is strong but is it strong enough to withstand the constant push of Deacon? Ridge professes how much he loves his wife this week. It’s not that Brooke is unaware of it, but she may be distracted by her conversation with Hope’s father. Her affair with Deacon wrecked lives, and though things have healed since then, another go-round in the sack with him could destroy Brooke for good.

Ridge will make sure he warns Deacon about staying away, but will that do anything?

Be sure to tune in each day so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.