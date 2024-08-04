The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke’s announcement and Katie’s eerie warning

This week’s Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that it’s all about family.

The Spencer family is turned upside down as Bridge reconnects in Monte Carlo.

Meanwhile, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are still bickering and making petty moves to keep things interesting at Forrester.

Questions remain about Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), especially after Luna (Lisa Yamada) finds Tom’s backpack behind the couch.

The family dynamics are less than stellar, with Monte Carlo bringing Bridge back together and the drama happening in Los Angeles.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke’s Bedroom line is released

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) aren’t just in Monte Carlo for pleasure.

The point of the trip was always business, and Brooke is proud to announce Brooke’s Bedroom is back in business at Forrester.

In the preview video, as Brooke makes the announcement, a scene switch shows everyone gathered in the office at Forrester. They watched her announcement, and Katie (Heather Tom) exclaimed, “Brooke will break the Internet.”

However, it’s not all business. Brooke and Ridge will spend quality time together and possibly move forward with their reunification.

Katie warns Bill

Katie isn’t about the ready-made family Bill (Don Diamont) moved into his mansion.

He has always focused on her and Will (Crew Morrow), but without a reconciliation between the two, it was only a matter of time before Bill moved on.

However, Katie is worried about Bill’s life because of his new daughter. She likes Luna enough, but Poppy (Romy Park) raises red flags, and she wants to protect her son, too.

When she warns Bill that his life could be in danger, will he take her seriously?

He seems blinded by his desire to be a part of Luna’s life and help give her the life she never had.

There is still some murky water regarding Poppy and Luna. It’s unclear whether Poppy had a hand in Tom and Hollis dying or if it just “happened.” There’s been speculation that Bill could have been at the helm of things with Justin’s help (Aaron D. Spears).

Plenty of drama is coming on The Bold and the Beautiful this week, especially with Hope and Steffy continuing to be at one another’s throats.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.