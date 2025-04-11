Jack Wagner returns to Bold and the Beautiful as Nick Marone

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers are in for a treat later this spring.

After years of back and forth between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Taylor (Rebecca Budig), and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), a familiar man is headed back to Los Angeles.

Jack Wagner returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as Nick Marone, which adds another layer to Brooke and Taylor’s feud.

This isn’t just a one-off, either.

He returned to celebrate The Bold and the Beautiful’s 35th anniversary.

The episode was centered around Brooke and her many ex-husbands. Jack only appeared in that episode, and that was it.

It appears Nick will be sticking around Los Angeles for a longer arc.

Jack Wagner is back filming at The Bold and the Beautiful

Jack Wagner is back on set at CBS Studios.

Deadline broke the news that the well-loved actor began filming again this week in the role of Nick Marone.

He held the role from 2003 through 2012, when he exited the daytime world.

When the CBS soap celebrated its 35th anniversary, Jack returned for a one-off as Nick Marone. The show focused on five men in Brooke’s life, and he was one of them.

Now, Jack is back as Nick and will debut on June 13, so long as interruptions don’t push back any episodes.

His arrival in Los Angeles will give Brooke some optimism and distract her from mourning the loss of her relationship with Ridge and his decision to remain with Taylor despite Forrester Creations being back in his hands.

Nick and Brooke will reignite their old flame, giving her a new outlook on life and a shot at happiness without Ridge.

Who is Nick Marone?

Newer viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful may not recognize the character or know the name.

Nick Marone is Ridge’s half-brother, as they share a father. No, not Eric Forrester (John McCook), either. Their father was Massimo Marone (Joseph Mascolo). Ridge was raised with Stephanie (Susan Flannery) and Eric.

The brothers have a complicated relationship, and Nick’s return will undoubtedly rub Ridge the wrong way, mainly because he intends to reconnect with Brooke.

While Jack Wagner’s return to the daytime world is a big deal, it won’t be a part of the upcoming May sweeps. Instead, the next few weeks will lead to his arrival in Los Angeles.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.