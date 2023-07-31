When Calls the Heart Season 10 premiered last night, and it definitely gave fans some new questions to wonder about this season.

There’s no doubt things are changing in Hope Valley.

Rosemary and Lee are getting ready to have their baby, the children have discovered a hot spring near the town, and Henry Gowen is waiting for his trial after his antics last season.

Along with all of these, we see Bill Avery (Jack Wagner) struggling with his health.

Bill has developed a nasty cough and isn’t too interested in getting help, as he missed his doctor’s appointment in the big city and refuses to listen to Faith’s advice.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Things are looking a bit grim for Bill, leaving fans wondering if his time on the show is short-lived.

Is Jack Wagner leaving When Calls the Heart after Season 10?

Right now, there’s no word whether or not Jack Wagner is leaving When Calls the Heart, but it seems unlikely that he’s leaving.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thornton, revealed that Season 10 would be a rollercoaster of a season with a lot of emotional highs and lows.

She also teased a near-death experience this season — is it possible that Bill Avery’s health will continue to worsen until he’s left with no choice but to seek medical help?

Erin told ET, “There will be some jaw dropping. There will probably be a few moments of dropped jaws. There’s a bit of a life-or-death situation.”

However, she added that no one is dying this season, but things “get a little dicey for a second.”

Is this about Bill Avery’s fate on the show?

Only time will tell how Bill Avery ends this season and whether or not Jack Wagner is leaving the show.

If we had to guess, we’d assume that Jack is staying put, and so is Bill, but we can’t say for certain.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 to be an emotional rollercoaster

Bill isn’t the only character with an uncertain future hanging in the air. Henry Gowen certainly has his own share of things to worry about, as he’s facing up to six years for destroying the mine.

While the rest of Hope Valley seems to have forgiven him, it doesn’t seem like Henry is ready to forgive himself for all the turmoil and hurt he’s caused over the years. Personally, he’s developed into a bit of a fan-favorite of ours, but we’ll see if he can change his mind about himself this season.

Plus, Rosemary and Lee’s baby will be here any day, which will certainly shake things up in Hope Valley and change the world for the couple.

For now, all we can do is keep watching!

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.