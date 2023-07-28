When Calls the Heart Season 10: Erin Krakow teases an emotional rollercoaster this season

Engagements, babies, and Henry Gowan — oh my!

Season 10 of When Calls the Heart has a lot coming up for viewers, and we’re so excited for this new season to kick off on Sunday.

Executive producer and star of the show Erin Krakow is excited for the coming events as well and can’t wait for viewers to see what’s up in Hope Valley.

The show has come a long way since its first days in Season 1, and Erin is ready to keep growing Hope Valley and keep the Hearties along for the ride.

“I am very excited,” Erin told ET.

“I have such a memory of being on set in season 1 and wrapping up the season, and we were talking as a cast about where we thought the show could go. And the fact that we are here celebrating the premiere of season 10, it’s remarkable. I am so grateful.”

Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton is in for a wild ride

Will Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) ever catch a break? We’re not sure, and she’s not either, even when things are going smoothly for her.

Season 9 ended with Elizabeth’s engagement to Lucas (Chris McNally), but she still has the remnants of her past there to haunt her.

Of course, fans will get to see the beginning stages of wedding planning between Elizabeth and Lucas, including dress shopping, cake tasting, and more as this new couple prepares to take the next step.

However, Baby Jack is growing up and wants to know more about his father, the deceased Mounty Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing).

“Elizabeth goes through it this season. She has some emotional hurdles that she has to overcome,” Erin said. “Her kid is growing up. Little Jack has all of these questions now about his father, and that is a new challenge for Elizabeth. She has a lot on her plate. She is juggling a lot.”

Plus, Elizabeth isn’t the only character with some inner turmoil.

Henry Gowan is still dealing with his past while Rosemary and Lee prepare for parenthood

“And then you’ve got Henry Gowen. He is at a point where the community has really forgiven him, but he has to figure out if he can forgive himself, which is a big process for Gowen. Lucas, he has some career opportunities that will challenge him in a good way. But change is hard,” Erin continued.

“And then you have Rosemary, who is questioning what kind of a mom she might be and obviously Elizabeth is there to comfort her and support her on that journey. There is something for everyone [to go through].”

Turmoil isn’t all there is, although Erin does tease there is a life or death situation (fortunately, with no death, it just “gets a little dicey for a second”).

“There will be some jaw dropping. There will probably be a few moments of dropped jaws,” Erin teased. “There’s a bit of a life-or-death situation.”

Hallmark is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats for Season 10, especially since this season will have the 100th episode of the period drama.

“We’ve got some big romance beats, jaw-dropping beats there,” she continued.

“Just buckle your seatbelts,” she added. “I am not kidding, it’s a massive season. It’s a roller-coaster. It’s a fun roller-coaster.”

When Calls the Heart Season 10 premieres Sunday, July 30 at 9/8c on Hallmark.