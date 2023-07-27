When Calls the Heart Season 10 sneak peek: Elizabeth offers kind gesture to Rosemary

Listen up, Hearties, we’re only days away from the return to Hope Valley, and we can hardly contain our excitement.

When Calls the Heart returns to Hallmark for its newest season on Sunday, July 30, and new things are brewing in Hope Valley.

Of course, there’s Rosemary and Lee’s baby finally coming — they’ve been trying for seasons, so we’re excited to see this one play out!

The logline for the premiere, titled Carpe Diem, teases a lot of new things coming to the valley: “Hope Valley faces an economic downturn together; Elizabeth and Bill learn that the children of Hope Valley have made a discovery that could change the future of the town.”

As the world continues to evolve, so must this former mining town, but there are some good things coming, as always.

There’s at least one funny and quirky scene between Elizabeth and Rosemary that fans can look forward to, and you can see the sneak peek below.

Elizabeth offers Rosemary a kind gesture for her pregnancy

It doesn’t feel like that long ago in Hope Valley that Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton was expecting Baby Jack to come along, but he’s been here, and she has no need for her old maternity clothes right now.

Well, maybe she’ll need them back if things keep heating up with Lucas, but for now, they’re able to be put to good use by someone else: Rosemary.

In this sneak peek for Season 10, viewers watch Elizabeth offer several maternity dresses to Rosemary, who…. “graciously” accepts them.

We all know that Rosemary can be a bit dramatic and is known for her stylish ensembles, and it’s no surprise that Elizabeth’s clothes aren’t exactly what the mom-to-be is looking for.

Nevertheless, Rosemary’s maternity clothes haven’t shown up, and she needs the dresses, and she informs Elizabeth that she’ll wear every single item and there will be no need for Elizabeth to take any back.

We’ll see about that, but it’s nice to see the two women still being the best of friends.

Catch the When Calls the Heart Catch-Up Marathon

Season 10 has been a long time coming, but there are still nine seasons before that, and we can’t get enough of Hope Valley.

Fortunately for us, Hearties, Hallmark Drama is airing a When Calls the Heart marathon for all of us to catch up on and rewatch our favorite episodes.

So, while we anxiously wait for Sunday, tune into Hallmark Drama to catch Seasons 1-9 in the meantime, or check out all the previous seasons and specials on Hallmark Movies Now.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 premieres Sunday, July 30, at 9/8c on the Hallmark Channel.