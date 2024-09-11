Is Poppy leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful pulled off a twist almost no one saw coming.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) is the one who killed Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), and now she must face the consequences.

Her plan to let Poppy (Romy Park) sit in jail for her crimes didn’t pan out, and now her mom is a free woman.

During a conversation with Bill (Don Diamont), Poppy seemingly hinted that she wouldn’t be sticking around.

She wants to spend time with Li (Naomi Matsuda) and reconcile that relationship.

That leads to whether Poppy is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful.

What will the writers do with Poppy now?

What The Bold and the Beautiful writers have planned for Poppy and Luna is unclear.

They haven’t hinted at what’s next and whether viewers will see Luna back on-screen behind bars. Poppy hinted that she may not be sticking around, so where does that leave the Nozawa women?

With the relationship between her and Bill done, it seems the only connections she has left are Li and Finn (Tanner Novlan). She may stick around to reconcile the relationship with her sister for a while, but long-term doesn’t make sense.

With her one-year mark approaching in less than a month, we suspect Romy Park may be wrapping up her run as Poppy. She may have signed a short-term contract with the show, which would make sense for the timing of everything.

However, she went from recurring to contract in April, so viewers may see Poppy sticking around unless it was a six-month contract. But what storyline can she be wrapped up in?

The Bold and the Beautiful fall spoilers

As fall approaches, the heat of summer is beginning to simmer down.

There is a new path forward, which seems to focus heavily on the Forrester and Logan feud.

Hope (Annika Noelle) reignited it in a big way when she kissed Finn, and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is determined to make her feel the consequences.

Naturally, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) are up to date in their daughters’ drama and will go head to head over it.

The writers also seem to be pushing Bill and Katie (Heather Tom) back together. With Will (Crew Morrow) back on-screen, we anticipate that he will work overtime to reunite his parents. Katie was instrumental in breaking the case about Luna not being Bill’s daughter, and with Poppy seemingly out of the way, the timing to reunite seems perfect.

Poppy’s future on The Bold and the Beautiful remains up in the air, but we anticipate seeing way less of her if she remains on-screen at all.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.