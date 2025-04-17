General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison admits soap hate began with Ryan Lavery

Cameron Mathison has been a staple on ABC soaps for decades.

He was Ryan Lavery on All My Children and plays Drew Cain on General Hospital.

It’s no secret that he’s currently experiencing plenty of hate from soap viewers who can’t believe the person Drew has turned into.

The Drew that Billy Miller played was beloved, and this version isn’t someone General Hospital viewers recognize.

There was even an incident in the supermarket where someone told Cameron they weren’t a fan of Drew.

However, the distaste isn’t new for the actor. He experienced it before when he held the role of Ryan in Pine Valley.

Cameron Mathison caught heat as Ryan Lavery

It’s been over a decade since All My Children left the ABC daytime lineup.

Cameron Mathison played Ryan Lavery. While he was mainly loved, especially when paired with Kendall (Alicia Minshew) and Greenlee (Rebecca Budig), there was a time when he caught heat for the character’s actions.

While appearing on LIVE with Kelly and Mark earlier this week, Cameron revealed that the only other time he’s been as disliked as he is now with General Hospital’s Drew is when Ryan tried to come between Hayley (Kelly Ripa) and Mateo (Mark Consuelos).

He revealed that a bus driver pulled over and screamed at him, “Stay away from Hayley.”

Cameron Mathison as Drew on General Hospital

There wasn’t a warm welcome when it was revealed that Cameron Mathison would be stepping into the role originated by Billy Miller. Viewers were upset with how the show treated Billy and his departure into oblivion.

Things settled down, but that changed when Drew went after Michael’s (Chad Duell) wife, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). The two are now living together and raising their kids together while Michael is recovering from severe burns in Germany.

That is just the tip of the iceberg, as he is gunning for Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Laura (Genie Francis). His vendetta against the Quartermaines has taken a turn, and with everyone standing with the family, he has made more enemies.

The friendships Drew built are gone, and his only ally is Ezra (Daniel Cosgrove), who isn’t liked either.

As the two political men attempt to take over Port Charles and run things the way they want, the citizens’ pushback may give them more than they anticipated.

Be sure to tune in to discover what happens with Drew and his attempt to boot Sonny from his piers.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.