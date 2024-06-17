General Hospital spoilers: Willow’s surprise, Sam confronts Carly, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that the drama this week on the ABC soap will be big.

Secrets are exposed, and returns are made.

That’s not all, though. Some Port Charles residents are playing with fire and might get burned.

The Pikeman drama is still front and center, which means Jason (Steve Burton) and his involvement with the FBI will be revealed when the truth about why he took the job is exposed.

As many await news, the anticipation continues to grow. There are also confrontations between friends and consequences for actions being dealt this week.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what’s going down in Port Charles.

Willow’s birthday

Michael (Chad Duell) pulled some strings to organize a surprise party for Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) birthday.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) helps to get Nina (Cynthia Watros) into the gathering, which puts Carly (Laura Wright) into a tizzy. She can’t understand why Drew would help the woman who put him in jail.

Will Willow be happy to see her birth mother show up for her?

Sam confronts Carly

General Hospital spoilers teased Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) anger this week.

A clip in the preview video shows Sam revealing to Carly that she knows why Jason took the position with the FBI.

She and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) have been working behind the scenes to find out more, and it seems she knows it’s all about Carly.

Jason has always been all about the blonde. Even their marriage was put aside for his duty to care for Carly and fix her problems.

Sam must face the reality that Jason chose his best friend over his children.

More Port Charles news

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) delivers Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) the news she’s been waiting for regarding her law license. Will Alexis be back in the courtroom to face off against her opponents?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Natalia (Eva LaRue) will spend more time together, which will infuriate Ava (Maura West) even more. She has been watching Sonny self-destruct in recent months, hoping she will again have some power.

Finn’s (Michael Easton) downward spiral continues, and everyone around watches as he gets further away from reality and deeper into addiction. His conversations with Chase (Josh Swickard), Liz (Rebecca Hersbt), and Alexis didn’t go well.

As the week goes on, Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will have a conversation. She knows what he’s been up to, but is he also on to her?

Be sure to tune in daily to catch all of the drama in Port Charles!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.