Is Finn leaving General Hospital?

General Hospital has viewers wondering whether Finn (Michael Easton) is leaving the show.

Rumors have circulated about three actors leaving, and with Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) death taking care of one of those, it seems Finn may be one too.

The alcohol situation seemingly came out of nowhere after Finn focused on his sobriety for years. Violet (Jophielle Love) has been his priority, and with Hayden (Rebecca Budig) out of the picture, she is all he has.

Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) concern has also grown. She has watched her relationship crumble, and there is no going back.

As the writers continue the storyline, it becomes more apparent the end may result in Finn’s demise.

Here’s what we know about Finn leaving General Hospital.

Is Michael Easton leaving GH?

As of now, there has been no official statement from General Hospital or Michael Easton. The ABC soap doesn’t comment on casting news, and if Michael is done filming, he won’t announce until his final scenes air.

He has been with the soap since the cancellation of One Life to Live, where he played John McBain for years. Michael has been part of the ABC family for decades, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he were ready to take a break from soaps.

Earlier this year, Michael lost one of his best friends, Kamar de los Reyes. The two met while filming One Life to Live and had remained close in the years following the cancellation.

General Hospital has cast him in several roles since his debut in Port Charles. Finn is the latest, and the character may have run its course. His only connections are now with Violet and Chase (Josh Swickard). And with Chase recently marrying Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), he isn’t needed onscreen anymore.

Finn’s General Hospital storyline

With an ending like Monday’s General Hospital, Finn’s exit seems inevitable.

The flashbacks to all of his moments with Elizabeth, as he continues to drink alone, signal something more.

Chase and Brook Lynn are set on keeping Violet safe, and when the confrontation between the brothers comes to fruition this week, we can’t see it going well.

While his exit may not be quick, it could happen during July sweeps. The writing appears to be on the wall for the character, and with nowhere to go and no relationship to save, exiting seems to be where it is headed.

What will happen to Finn? Sound off in the comments.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.