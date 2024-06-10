General Hospital spoilers: Finn’s drinking, TJ’s anger, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that this week in Port Charles is all about confrontations and surprises.

The fallout from May sweeps continues, with Finn’s (Michael Easton) drinking and the beat down Kristina (Kate Mansi) witnessed remaining front and center.

As news spreads about Finn, several Port Charles residents will be looped in on the reality that the doctor continues to drown his sorrows in a bottle. Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) death threw him into a tailspin he may not recover from.

Kristina has been working through things with Alli (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) after she spilled the details of what she saw to Molly (Kristen Vaganos). She knew her little sister would not be happy, and it seemed her husband wouldn’t be either.

Port Charles will be filled with apologies, regrets, and worries as the week begins.

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital this week.

Chase and Brook Lynn step in

As Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) realize the gravity of Finn’s situation, they work to get him help.

After trying to take his word for things, Chase’s eyes are open when he learns Finn is choosing to drink.

Violet (Jophielle Love) is everyone’s primary concern, so they enlist the help of Tracy (Jane Elliot) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

With Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) learning about Barb (Devin Ogden) from Jake (Hudson West), we suspect she will be the one to alert Chase. After all, Jason (Steve Burton) was called for her backup.

TJ hits the roof

Molly has been keeping a secret, but her conscience is eating away at her.

She tells TJ what happened at the ChaLynn wedding and reveals what Kristina saw happen between Sonny and Dex (Evan Hofer).

To say he is livid would be an understatement. They have been overbearing with Kristina through the pregnancy, which confirms what they were concerned about.

Speaking of Kristina, her dad will surprise her with a visit. He wants to make things right with her and even cleared the slate with Dex to do so. However, we wonder whether she will accept his gesture or continue to keep her distance.

More Port Charles news

Alexis and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) are shown together. Could a decision have been made about her law license? We know the case for Heather (Alley Mills) is gearing up to kick off, likely with Alexis at the helm.

And speaking of Heather, it seems she runs into someone in prison. He seems to know her, but she has no recollection of him. We suspect it is Brennan (Charles Measure).

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.