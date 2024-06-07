General Hospital spoilers for next week: Finn’s intervention, Laura moves forward, and Jason’s new assignment

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that the hits keep on coming for the people of Port Charles.

May sweeps are long gone, and July sweeps are just around the corner.

Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) death and the ChaLynn wedding have lasting effects in Port Charles, and many residents are dealing with the fallout.

Relationships are shifting as new couples form, and old rivalries make way for peace.

Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) downward spiral continues, as does Valentin’s (James Patrick Stuart) influence on everything around town.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Finn’s spiral continues

Barb (Devin Ogden) is the least of Finn’s (Michael Easton) concerns when Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Chase (Josh Swickard) team up to try to get him help.

Gregory’s death wrecked him, and he is dealing with it by hitting the bottle and making very questionable decisions.

What will the decision be when Finn is confronted mid-week?

There’s speculation that Michael Easton may be exiting the show, and with this storyline, we wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up dead.

Laura finds herself on the outs with some of her friends

Laura (Genie Francis) is set on getting Heather (Alley Mills) a new trial and possible freedom despite her terrible crimes.

Next week, Trina (Tabyana Ali) will inform the mayor exactly where she stands. We’d guess it isn’t on Laura’s side. Portia (Brook Kerr) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) aren’t on board either.

However, Laura will have Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) in her corner. She and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) are interested to see how this case will shake out with Heather’s poisoning and the possible reaction to it making her do the horrific things she did.

Pikeman and the FBI

Anna (Finola Hughes) wants to handle Valentin her way, with the help of Jason (Steve Burton).

At the end of the week, Valentin will extend an offer to Anna, who will accept. What he is up to remains to be seen, but he’s undoubtedly suspicious after the phone call he received.

Meanwhile, Jason was hopeful he would be off the hook with the FBI once he could deliver the name of the head of Pikeman, but next week on General Hospital, John “Jagger” Cates (Adam Harrington) has another task for him.

Will Finn go to rehab? What will Jagger’s assignment for Jason be?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.