General Hospital spoilers: Gio and Trina couple up

General Hospital viewers were sad to learn that although Nicholas Alexander Chavez’s leave was temporary, it was made permanent.

Sprina fans had rooted for the couple, with a huge fan base growing because of Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer.

She was backburnered while Nicholas was filming a Ryan Murphy show about the Menendez brothers, but it seems the General Hospital writers are ready to use her again.

The young adult scene has dwindled over the years. It was once a huge part of the show, especially when Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), Nikolas (Tyler Christopher), and Emily (Natalia Livingston) were a part of the show.

Giovanni Mazza (Gio) joined the show with a contract and is connected to the Cerullos, Falconeris, and Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Living at the Quartermaine mansion is a perk, but his intrigue with Trina will heat things up.

Giovanni Mazza teases Gio and Trina’s romance

While talking to Soap Opera Digest about how he scored a contract role on General Hospital, Giovanni Mazza revealed that there is fire between his character and Tabyana Ali’s character.

Gio’s first encounter with Trina will occur this week, and their interest in one another seems to grow from there.

She is still reeling from losing Spencer, but it’s time for her to begin living again, and if Gio is the one who helps her, so be it.

He said, “She is interested in who Gio is and wants to know more about him, just as he wants to know about her, and I think we’ll develop a great connection on the show. I feel like there’s so much that could happen and could blossom out of our relationship, and I’m excited to know where the story goes.”

Gio was not intended for Joss

Despite speculation that Giovanni Mazza was hired to replace Dex (Evan Hofer) in Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) life, that is not true.

Things between Joss and Dex appear to improve, with a reconciliation not out of the realm of possibilities.

However, Gio will be introduced to Trina through Joss as he begins his summer job at the Metro Court pool.

The young adult scene will now be fronted with Trina, Gio, Joss, and Dex. They will kick off summer by enjoying the pool and learning more about Gio, who just moved from Bensonhurst.

Do you think his connection and gratitude to Sonny affect how Joss views him?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.