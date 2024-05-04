Nicholas Alexander Chavez addresses General Hospital exit: ‘No current plans for me to return’

General Hospital fans knew it was coming, but that doesn’t make it sting any less.

When Nicholas Alexander Chavez debuted as Spencer Cassadine, he was an immediate hit with the fan base. Couple that with pairing him with Trina (first Sydney Mikayla, now Tabyana Ali), and magic was made.

Sprina fans were devastated when Spencer “died” after a fall off a boat with Esme (Avery Pohl). Initially, it was set to be a leave of absence while he filmed a Ryan Murphy project, but now it’s an official exit.

Speculation about whether Nicholas was out ran for at least a month, but he hadn’t spoken out until now.

The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to put out his confirmation that his time on General Hospital had come to an end.

He wrote, “I’m so appreciative of the opportunity that GH gave me, and I wouldn’t be as busy as I am professionally if it weren’t for the talented producers, writers, directors and fellow actors.”

Nicholas thanked Frank Valentini and confirmed, “While there are no current plans for me to return, we are still talking very openly about future possibilities for Spencer in Port Charles.”

Acknowledging the Sprina fan base was also part of his statement. He called them the “most loyal” fan base in entertainment.

“Words fail to show the depth of my gratitude, thank you, I love you all very, very much,” was the conclusion.

What does Spencer’s exit mean for Trina?

The General Hospital writers put much stock in the Sprina relationship. There were even comparisons between them and super couple Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura (Genie Francis).

Trina has been lost since Spencer went over the side of the boat and has recently been getting out and seeing people. For a while, she was off-screen.

Will there be another love interest for Trina after the heartbreak she had with Spencer? There seems to be some testing with putting her in Ace’s (Clay twins) life.

We hope the writers give Trina a good storyline.

What is Nicholas Alexander Chavez filming?

Everything was on the up and up with Nicholas Alexander Chavez and the Ryan Murphy project. Things were worked out in advance, but then the Hollywood strikes hit—that delayed things, which only complicated things more.

Nicholas is working with Ryan Murphy on telling the Erik and Lyle Menendez story. It is titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and will air on Netflix.

He will be in the role of Lyle, and filming has been underway for quite some time now. Nicholas will star alongside Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny, who play Jose and Kitty Menendez. Cooper Koch will play Erik Menendez.

There’s no official release date for the story, though it was confirmed it would debut in 2024.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.