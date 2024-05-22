Gregory Harrison out at General Hospital as co-stars gush about working with him

General Hospital viewers were saddened as a recent episode featured Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison) walking through his life.

He made it through Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) wedding, and when it came time for bed, he slipped into his forever sleep.

The montage included photos from when Gregory was a young man and scenes he had filmed throughout his run on the ABC soap.

There was confusion about whether the montage meant it was the end for Gregory, but that was quickly answered when Finn (Michael Easton) checked on his father after taking Violet (Jophielle Love) to school.

This wrapped a nearly four-year run for Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase on the ABC soap. He took over the role from James Read and made connections with the actors he shot with day in and day out.

And while his time at General Hospital is up, Gregory made lifelong friends and forged relationships with his co-stars.

General Hospital co-stars react to Gregory Harrison’s exit

Once Gregory’s death was confirmed and his exit was sealed, several of his General Hospital co-stars shared tributes to him.

Michael Easton shared a sweet Instagram post about working with Gregory Harrison. He wrote, in part, “One of the finest actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with and an even better human being. I learned so much from you, my friend, and it was an absolute honor to get to share a stage with you these past three years.”

Jophielle Love also shared a tribute on her Instagram account. She enjoyed working with Gregory and considers him a bonus grandpa who went from reel life to real life.

She wrote, in part, “You were the best TV Grand Pa! Violet loved you so so much and she is so sad 😞. But as Jophielle, I just have one more Grand’Pa in my life now… ! Love you so much !”

The aftermath of Gregory’s death on General Hospital

The family will come together as the news spreads about Gregory’s passing.

Violet will mourn the loss of her grandpa as Finn and Chase mourn the loss of their father. He held on long enough to finish his bucket list—making it to Chase and Brook Lynn’s wedding.

Others will mourn Gregory, too. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) had a special bond with him, and Tracy (Jane Elliot) lost a man she cared for deeply in her life.

It will be interesting to see how General Hospital writes the rest of the story, as we know it’s the lead-in to Finn’s loss of sobriety storyline.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.