Did Gregory die on General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers are concerned about Gregory (Gregory Harrison).

He has been declining for weeks, and after a scary incident while he was watching Violet (Jophielle Love), it seemed his days were numbered.

Gregory’s final bucket list item was making it to Chase (Josh Swickard) and Brook Lynn’s (Amanda Setton) wedding. He had an incident while performing the service but worked through it with Tracy (Jane Elliot) by his side.

During the most recent GH episode, something sparked fans’ concerns that it was curtains for Gregory.

After having a heart-to-heart with Finn (Michael Easton), Gregory retired to bed. That’s when things got worrisome.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As he lay in bed, memories of his life flashed before his eyes. It was a montage filled with photos and scenes from General Hospital, and it seemed like a final goodbye.

Is Gregory dead on General Hospital?

After watching the montage of Gregory’s life and having it end with him falling asleep, it seems that may be the end of his time on the show.

General Hospital is known to pull surprise punches, especially during sweeps month. With only a few days left to pack a punch, Gregory’s end is likely near.

We wholeheartedly believe that Gregory will be found dead in his bed — though we hope Violet isn’t the one to find him.

With Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) out of town for her hearing, the only one Finn has to rely on is Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst).

General Hospital spoilers teased Finn would be dealing with one of the most challenging things in his life, and if it isn’t breaking his sobriety, it can only mean dealing with the death of his father.

Gregory’s death shouldn’t be shocking

Gregory’s loss will be felt throughout Port Charles. Not only will Chase and Finn mourn the loss of their father, but Violet will be struck with the loss of her grandfather.

Alexis and Tracy will also struggle to say goodbye to someone they both treasure.

However, his ALS diagnosis and the steady decline should have prepared them for what was to come. Gregory may even have known it was coming based on how things played out. With him keeping his medical stuff to himself and pushing Finn away, he probably waited until the wedding was over to let himself go.

As May sweeps wrap up, it appears that Gregory Harrison’s stint on General Hospital has also run its course.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.