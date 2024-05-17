General Hospital spoilers for next week: Brennan arrives at GH, Kristina is beside herself, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that the fallout of the ChaLynn reception will change things in Port Charles.

Friday’s episode was one for the books. It seems the writers have finally decided to kick May sweeps up.

The wedding was the pinnacle event, but the Nurses Ball was the main event in previous years.

However, given that much of Port Charles was in attendance, the happenings will have everyone feeling the effects of the wedding for weeks to come.

With everything in chaos, the upcoming weeks should be filled with more drama and surprises.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Alexis gets her day in court

The time has come to determine whether Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will get her law license back.

This is a massive deal for her, and with Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) by her side, what could go wrong?

We have a feeling she will be practicing law in no time, but when she returns home, chaos will meet her.

Missing Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase’s (Josh Swickard) wedding was probably for the best.

Sonny’s spiral continues

Kristina (Kate Mansi) is worried about her father. After he nearly killed Dex (Evan Hofer) at the wedding, she was beside herself with worry.

Something isn’t right, and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) actions are not typical. His paranoia has taken over.

As Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) comforts Kristina, she worries about what’s coming for her dad. Will he oblige when she attempts to enlist Michael (Chad Duell) for help? Sonny hasn’t been nice to him lately.

Brennan has a trick up his sleeve

Thanks to Carly (Laura Wright) tipping him off about the FBI, Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) devised a plan to escape.

After shanking himself in prison, he is at General Hospital. He likely didn’t count on Anna (Finola Hughes) responding so quickly. She wants answers, and she won’t walk away without them.

Meanwhile, Jason (Steve Burton) meets with Carly immediately. Not only is the issue with Brennan a big deal, but he must also tell her about Dex and what happened at the reception. Joss (Eden McCoy) was there and saw his condition, hurrying him out the door.

With Sonny spiraling and Carly adding complications to the Brennan case, Port Charles will deal with the fallout from the wedding reception and prison “attack” for weeks to come.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.