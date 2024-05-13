General Hospital spoilers: Wedding chaos

General Hospital spoilers have teased the ChaLynn wedding for months.

It’s the main event for May sweeps, meaning plenty of chaos will ensue.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) moved the wedding up because of Gregory’s (Gregory Harrison) declining health, but he doesn’t seem to be the problem.

As Port Charles gathers to celebrate the wedding of the year, everyone is dressed to the nines.

General Hospital spoilers teased that the nuptials go off without a hitch, but the reception is another story.

After all, soap weddings don’t typically end in a happily ever after — especially when they happen in Port Charles.

Sonny’s spiral blows up the reception

The General Hospital preview video shows various shots of what to expect this week.

As the ChaLynn wedding gets underway, everyone appears to be happy. Brook Lynn’s family from Bensonhurst will be in town for the big day.

Lois (Rena Sofer) pleaded with Sonny (Maurice Benard) to attend the wedding, and after some deliberation, he decided to be there. With Ava (Maura West) not welcome, his date is Natalia (Eva LaRue).

His medication is still only a quarter of what it should be as he continues to spiral. Sonny’s belief that everyone is against him was heightened when Dex (Evan Hofer) joined the PCPD.

Who gets hurt at the ChaLynn wedding?

When the reception scenes pop up, it’s clear things aren’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Someone ends up hurt at the reception — and it’s a man. While the obvious choice is Gregory falling and injuring himself, this may be something much bigger.

Sonny is seen looking at Dex in one of the scenes. He talks about what he does to traitors, which is exactly what he considers his former right-hand man.

General Hospital spoilers also teased that Kristina (Kate Mansi) would be appalled about her father’s actions. Attending the wedding with Blaze’s (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) mom would be shocking, but it may be more.

Would Sonny shoot Dex at Brook Lynn’s wedding? He isn’t in the right state of mind, and as he gets more paranoid, his actions become more reckless.

Whatever happens will require a trauma room at General Hospital as “he” loses a lot of blood. We expect it to be Dex, but it seems that it could be anyone attending the wedding.

