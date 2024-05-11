General Hospital’s John J. York returns to set: ‘Mac is Back’

John J. York is bringing Mac back!

That’s right, Mac Scorpio will be back onscreen sometime this summer. While it’s unclear whether the photos were taken when they were shared or before, we can expect to see him some time at the end of June or early July.

Mac has been offscreen after John had to take a leave of absence as he battled blood and bone marrow cancer.

He vowed to return, and he made good on that.

To mark the big occasion, John wore his “Mac is Back” t-shirt as he posed with long-time friend and onscreen wife Kristina Wagner (Felicia) and his secret TV son, Cody (Josh Kelly).

It was a reunion that everyone was excited about.

John J. York’s General Hospital co-stars and fans are excited to see him back

The comment section erupted when the General Hospital Instagram account shared the photo of Kristina Wagner, John J. York, and Josh Kelly.

His co-stars and fans were elated to see him posing in front of the studio alongside some of his best scene partners.

The always kind Maura West (Ava) stopped by to add her excitement, writing, “YAY!!!!!!! (I want one of those T-shirts!!!)This is just so FABULOUS!!!!!😍”

Finola Hughes (Anna) said, “Yeasssssss!!!”

And Cameron Mathison (Drew) also shared his happiness about John’s return with red heart emojis.

What happened to John J. York?

While some viewers may have wondered where Mac disappeared to on General Hospital, many have been aware of his cancer battle.

Last year, John J. York revealed that he needed a donor to help repair and heal his blood and marrow. He found one and had a blood stem cell transplant in December.

From there, he had to be careful about who he was around, as any illness could have caused great harm during his healing process. Then, he gave the ballpark range of returning to General Hospital in late spring or early summer, which happened.

Now that John is back filming, the storyline about Cody being Mac’s son will come back into play. The writers tabled it while the actor was away getting treatment and working on getting healthy, but now that he’s back, everything can be brought back to the forefront.

We look forward to seeing John reprise the role of Mac Scorpio and can’t wait for his return to Port Charles!

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.